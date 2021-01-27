UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

START Treaty Extension Brings 'more Security For Europe': Germany

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

START treaty extension brings 'more security for Europe': Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany on Wednesday hailed a Russia-US deal to extend key nuclear pact New START, saying it offers "more security" for Europe.

"At the beginning of a key year for disarmament and weapons control, the renewal is an important milestone," said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a statement.

He added that action must be taken to "urgently reverse" decisions by Donald Trump to pull out of other treaties including the Open Skies Treaty and a centre-piece arms control agreement with Russia -- the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nuclear Trump Germany Agreement

Recent Stories

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

6 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

6 minutes ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

21 minutes ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

1 hour ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.