START Treaty Extension Brings 'more Security For Europe': Germany
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:00 PM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany on Wednesday hailed a Russia-US deal to extend key nuclear pact New START, saying it offers "more security" for Europe.
"At the beginning of a key year for disarmament and weapons control, the renewal is an important milestone," said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a statement.
He added that action must be taken to "urgently reverse" decisions by Donald Trump to pull out of other treaties including the Open Skies Treaty and a centre-piece arms control agreement with Russia -- the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.