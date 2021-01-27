START treaty extension brings 'more security for Europe': Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany on Wednesday hailed a Russia-US deal to extend key nuclear pact New START, saying it offers "more security" for Europe.

"At the beginning of a key year for disarmament and weapons control, the renewal is an important milestone," said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a statement.

He added that action must be taken to "urgently reverse" decisions by Donald Trump to pull out of other treaties including the Open Skies Treaty and a centre-piece arms control agreement with Russia -- the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.