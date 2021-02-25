State Council appoints, removes officials

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Thursday.Ye Min was appointed deputy head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and head of the National Nuclear Safety Administration, replacing Liu Hua.

Zhang Xiaohong was named vice minister of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, replacing Yi Jun.Wang Zhiqing was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Transport.

Ni Yuewei was appointed deputy head of the China Earthquake Administration. Liu Lisheng was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Archives Administration.