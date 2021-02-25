UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Council Appoints, Removes Officials

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

State Council appoints, removes officials

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Thursday.Ye Min was appointed deputy head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and head of the National Nuclear Safety Administration, replacing Liu Hua.

Zhang Xiaohong was named vice minister of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, replacing Yi Jun.Wang Zhiqing was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Transport.

Ni Yuewei was appointed deputy head of the China Earthquake Administration. Liu Lisheng was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Archives Administration.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Nuclear Ye Post From Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

44 seconds ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

4 minutes ago

Modi offers investment opportunities of 2.5 trilli ..

16 minutes ago

Germany reports 2,414,687 confirmed coronavirus ca ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC wins industry technology award for its Panor ..

46 minutes ago

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.