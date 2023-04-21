UrduPoint.com

State Council To Oversee Probe Into Beijing Hospital Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

State Council to oversee probe into Beijing hospital fire

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will supervise the investigation into the Beijing Changfeng Hospital fire, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Friday.

The death toll from the fire, which broke out Tuesday at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital and was extinguished within an hour, had risen to 29, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

