State Dept number two to visit China, highest trip under Biden

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China this weekend, the State Department announced Wednesday, making her the highest-ranking official under President Joe Biden to visit amid deep tensions.

"These discussions are part of ongoing US efforts to hold candid exchanges with PRC officials to advance US interests and values and to responsibly manage the relationship," a State Department statement said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"The deputy secretary will discuss areas where we have serious concerns about PRC actions, as well as areas where our interests align," it said.

The trip will still not have the trappings of a full-fledged official visit. Sherman will not go to Beijing but instead spend two days starting Sunday in Tianjin, the eastern port city.

The State Department said she would meet senior officials in Tianjin including Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

John Kerry, the former secretary of state turned US climate envoy, is the only other senior official from the Biden administration to visit China as the world's two largest emitters pledged to work together on the planetary crisis despite a host of differences.