New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A 76-year-old man who recently died tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an India state health minister reported Thursday, marking the country's first fatality from the virus.

The man "has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out," B Sriramulu, health minister for Karnataka state, wrote on Twitter.