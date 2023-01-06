UrduPoint.com

State Of Emergency Declared In California Due To Winter Storms

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

State of emergency declared in California due to winter storms

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the Golden State prepares for winter storms.

According to what was reported by the US media, the declaration includes allowing the governor of the state to mobilize the National Guard to assist in disaster response and to obtain assistance from the Federal Highway Administration if necessary, while securing equipment and personnel for rapid response to disasters; such as floods, avalanches, and mudflows.

Residents of the state of California received special warnings to avoid any unnecessary driving, and to develop contingency plans for alternative energy sources if necessary, and the city of Watsonville in Santa Cruz County announced evacuation orders for a number of neighborhoods at risk.

