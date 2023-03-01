Station master arrested after Greek train crash: police

Larissa, Greece, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The station master of the central Greek city of Larissa was arrested on Wednesday, police said, hours after a head-on collision between two trains that left at least 36 dead.

"The 59-year-old station master was arrested," a local police spokesman told AFP, adding that the charges would be announced shortly.

Greece's supreme court prosecutor had earlier ordered an investigation, with government spokesman Yiannis Economou noting that the two trains were left running on the same track for "several kilometres."Greek railway operator Trainose was acquired by Italy's Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane in 2017.