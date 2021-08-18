(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :A statue of a prominent anti-Taliban fighter killed by the group before they took power for the first time in the 1990s has been decapitated in Bamiyan city, residents said Wednesday.

Abdul Ali Mazari, a political leader who represented Afghanistan's ethnic Hazara community, was declared a national martyr in 2016 -- more than two decades after the Taliban said he had died in a gunfight aboard a helicopter.

"We are not sure who has blown up the statue, but there are different groups of Taliban present here, including some... who are known for their brutality," a resident told AFP, asking not to be named.

Another resident, who asked only to be identified as Zara, said a group of Taliban fighters used a rocket-propelled grenade to destroy it on Tuesday.

"The statue is destroyed and people are sad -- but also scared," she said.

The Taliban swept back to power in Afghanistan at the weekend, 20 years after being ousted by a US-led invasion in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

They earned notoriety in 2001 for destroying two giant Buddha statues in Bamiyan after deeming them un-Islamic.

Comprising roughly 10 to 20 percent of Afghanistan's 38-million population, Hazaras have long been persecuted for their largely Shiite faith by Sunni hardliners in a country wracked by deep ethnic divisions.

In 1995, the Taliban said Mazari was killed in a gun battle on a helicopter taking him and other prisoners to Kandahar, the Islamist hardliners' spiritual birthplace.

A spokesman for the group at the time said that Mazari had snatched a Kalashnikov rifle from a guard and shot dead six Taliban fighters, before being killed himself.