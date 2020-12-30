UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Statue Of Lincoln And Kneeling Black Man Removed From Boston

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Statue of Lincoln and kneeling Black man removed from Boston

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A statue of Abraham Lincoln next to a kneeling, newly-freed slave was removed Tuesday in Boston by order of the mayor's office, local television news reported.

The contrast of the fully-clothed Lincoln and a near-naked Black man on his knees was considered demeaning, and the city's arts council ruled last June in favor of its removal.

"The decision for removal acknowledges the statue's role in perpetuating harmful prejudices and obscuring the role of Black Americans in shaping the nation's fight for freedom," the mayor's office said in a statement.

A petition launched by a local artist had gathered 12,000 signatures to remove the statue, entitled the "Emancipation Group." Put up in 1879 in a square in the state capital of Massachusetts, it was a replica of a statue installed in Washington in 1876.

While it was funded by a group largely made up of former slaves, they did not have the final say on the monument's design, which was meant to honor Lincoln's proclamation of emancipation.

The 16th president of the United States, dubbed "Honest Abe" and the "Great Emancipator," banned slavery with the edict in 1863, in the middle of the Civil War that had been triggered by the secession of southern states intent on maintaining slavery.

In the wake of massive race demonstrations this summer over the killing of a Black man by police in Minneapolis, statues of Christopher Colombus, Theodore Roosevelt and the secessionist general Robert E Lee -- have been removed or vandalized, including in Boston, New York, and Washington.

Related Topics

Police Washington Lincoln Theodore Man Minneapolis Boston New York United States June TV Race

Recent Stories

8 hours ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

9 hours ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

8 hours ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

8 hours ago

ATP adjusts 2021 tennis calendar with Indian Wells ..

8 hours ago

Morocco arrests dissident historian

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.