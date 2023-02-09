UrduPoint.com

Stay Or Go: Fate Of Ukraine Defence Chief Hangs In Balance

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Stay or go: fate of Ukraine defence chief hangs in balance

Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The late-night announcement of a planned replacement of Ukraine's defence minister has raised eyebrows in wartime Kyiv as the country gears up for an anticipated Russian offensive in the east.

On Sunday night, a senior lawmaker close to President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov would be replaced by the head of the military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in the highest-profile government shuffle since the start of the Russian invasion last February.

The surprise announcement followed a series of corruption scandals in the government but David Arakhamia, chief of the parliamentary bloc of Zelensky's party, did not accuse Reznikov of any wrongdoing, saying the shift was dictated by the logic of "war".

He said Reznikov would be appointed minister for strategic industries.

But confusion only deepened when Arakhamia said Monday that the replacement would not take place this week. The next day Zelensky urged Ukrainians to refrain from "spreading any rumours or other pseudo-information" but confirmed that change was under way.

"We are taking personnel and institutional steps at various levels in the defence and security sector that can strengthen Ukraine's position," he said.

