Stc Group Announces Success Of Advanced 5G MmWave Trials Exceeding 10Gbps Speeds

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

stc Group announces success of advanced 5G mmWave trials exceeding 10Gbps speeds

Riyadh, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :stc Group announced on Tuesday the successful execution of the first live trials of advanced 5G technology in the middle East and North Africa, reaching high speeds exceeding 10Gbps using the Millimeter Wave (mmWave) technology.

This achievement signifies a new stage in facilitating digital transformation in the region and places the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the forefront of advanced nations in the field of telecommunications.

These trials come as a complement to a robust infrastructure of the advanced 5.

5G network in the Kingdom, enabling data transfer at new record speeds in a live working environment.

This development will pave the way for a qualitative leap in delivering new services and unprecedented customer experiences, while also opening new communication horizons beyond spatial and temporal boundaries.

The success of these trials is a crucial part of stc's "Dare" strategy, which aims at providing access to new services and elevating customer experiences to new levels, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 and supporting digital transformation in the region.

