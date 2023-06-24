Open Menu

Stc Group Invested In Strengthen Disaster Recovery Capabilities Ahead Of Hajj Season

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :stc Group, the engine of digital transformation in the region, has concluded its field preparations, which focused on emergency management, crisis containment, and disaster preparedness ahead of the Hajj season 1444.

The Group has major investments towards strengthening network protection and resilience capabilities and ensuring network stability and reliability throughout the Hajj season.

As part of ongoing preparations, the Group reviewed its crisis procedures and conducted rigorous exercises involving simulations of various crisis, such as fires, power outages, cyber-attacks, and natural disasters. The simulations were used to review the efficiency of the Group's real-time response rate during critical situations without compromising network performance.

The Group's continued investment in human, technical, and logistical resources has enabled the consistent delivery of world-class connectivity in all situations, allowing the creation of a secure Hajj experience for all pilgrims.

stc Group has made extensive preparations for its rapid emergency response, allocating more than 1,000 team members specialized in various fields and 50 additional emergency teams.

In addition, it has established 34 maintenance centers in the Holy Sites and made more than 200 vehicles and motorcycles available to its teams for rapid intervention. The Traffic Management plan includes providing backup mobile vehicles and mobile satellite linking vehicles (VSATs) that are ready for immediate use in case of any emergency.

In line with the Group's business Continuity Management strategy, which is fully compliant with international standards for ISO 22301 certification, a central monitoring system is employed to oversee network indicators during the Hajj season. Real-time reports on usage intensity, total calls and data volume are generated to ensure the network always performs efficiently.

Ongoing coordination is being carried out between stc Group, teams from official security authorities and government agencies, particularly the Civil Defense, to reinforce the Group's units and ensure seamless and uninterrupted connectivity.

