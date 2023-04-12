Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

STC Group Provides Advanced Digital Technologies In Response To The Increase Of Network Usage In Madinah During Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

STC Group provides advanced digital technologies in response to the increase of network usage in Madinah during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The STC Group has expanded its network capabilities by 18% in Madinah to meet the increasing demand for its network and accommodate the rising number of visitors during the peak of the Umrah season in the holy month of Ramadan.

Thanks to its prepared digital infrastructure, STC provided its advanced services and technologies to visitors in the Prophet's Mosque. This was in response to an unprecedented increase in the number of international roaming customers who visited the Kingdom for Umrah and other purposes, recording a rise of over 13% compared to previous years.

Moreover, STC witnessed a surge of more than 90% in internet data traffic in the Prophet's Mosque, with over one-third of the traffic being passed through 5th generation technology - a rise of 130% from the previous year.

The Group also registered an increase in voice traffic growth by more than 22% in Madinah compared to last year, despite the significant increase in users. This reflects the high operational efficiency of the network and standard performance indicators.

STC Group continuously works on providing a unique experience to the pilgrims through its equipped and developed digital infrastructure in the Prophet's Mosque. Additionally, all sites for serving the pilgrims and worshippers will be well-equipped to greet millions of visitors during the holy month of Ramadan. This will ensure offering a distinctive digital experience and upgrading service quality.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Traffic Mosque All From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

3 hours ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

9 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive internationa ..

UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive international support’ for Somalia

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

10 hours ago
 NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic ..

NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic plan at its seventh meeting

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.