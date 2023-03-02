UrduPoint.com

STC Group, Shareek Program Sign Agreement To Link Saudi Arabia Via Submarine Cables

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Riyadh, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :STC Group, the leading digital enabler in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region, has signed an agreement with Shareek Program "Center of the Partnership Enhancement Program with the Private Sector" to boost the Kingdom's status as a digital hub and a reliable destination for data traffic in the region. It also signed an agreement with the Ministry of Investment in the field of the submarine cable (EMC) project.

EMC emphasized the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's status as a leading digital hub, and will encourage more investments in the field of communications, information technology and cloud computing, keeping pace with the expected growth in data traffic and ensuring the smooth supply of digital data worldwide.

EMC project comes as part of the strategic digital transformation plan for the region, which facilitates the flow of data at the regional and global levels by taking advantage of STC's digital infrastructure.

The STC group seeks to contribute to attracting global investments, such as cloud service providers and content delivery networks, to achieve the Kingdom's digital goals across various sectors.

