UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steel Magnate Lakshmi Mittal's Brother Held In Bosnia

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal's brother held in Bosnia

Sarajevo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian industrialist Pramod Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, was arrested Wednesday in Bosnia for suspected fraud and "abuse of power", a prosecutor said.

The case is related to the running of a coking plant in the northeastern town of Lukavac, which Pramod Mittal has co-managed since 2003. It has a 1,000 employees.

"Police, who acted upon the order of the prosecutor, arrested the president of the supervisory board of GIKIL, Pramod Mittal," prosecutor Cazim Serhatlic told reporters.

GIKIL was founded in 2003 and is co-managed by Pramod Mittal's Global Steel Holdings and a local public company (KHK).

The coking plant in Lukavac employs a thousand people.

Two other company officials -- general manager Paramesh Bhattacharyya and another member of the supervisory board -- were also arrested.

They are suspected of "organised crime, notably the abuse of power and economic crimes," the prosecutor said.

Serhatlic said that if found guilty the suspects could get jail sentences of up to 45 years.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth man "considered to be a member of this organised criminal group with Pramod Mittal on top".

The suspects will appear before a judge on Wednesday.

According to the Zurnal.info website which covers organised crime, the suspects were believed to have embezzled "at least five million marks" (2.5 million Euros, $2.8 million).

Lakshmi Mital, the CEO of global steel giant ArcelorMittal, has bailed out his cash-strapped brother Pramod in India.

Pramod Mittal owns several companies in the Balkans.

Related Topics

India Jail Company Man Criminals Top Million

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

56 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

56 minutes ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

2 hours ago

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi terms Prime Minister 's ongo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.