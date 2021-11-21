Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger cleared to play

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has cleared Covid-19 protocols and will be activated, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday.

The move paves the way for him to be the likely starter for Sunday's NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 39-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday.

Roethlisberger is expected to fly separately from the rest of the team to Los Angeles for Sunday night's game.

The Steelers battled to a 16-16 tie with the winless Detroit Lions last Sunday without Roethlisberger.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Roethlisberger has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,986 yards and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions in eight games this season for the Steelers.

This is his 18th season in the NFL.