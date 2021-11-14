Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger to miss game on Covid-19 reserve list

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pittsburgh Steelers will seek a fifth straight NFL victory on Sunday without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Saturday that Roethlisberger was being placed on the list and would miss the game against the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers had been the only team that hadn't placed a player on the Covid-19 reserve list this season.

If Roethlisberger has been vaccinated, under league protocols he will be eligible to return after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

If he is not vaccinated he will be sidelined at least 10 days.

He becomes the second high-profile quarterback to miss a game this month because of coronavirus.

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19 after going unvaccinated and missed a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers' brush with Covid sparked controversy because the 37-year-old quarterback told reporters in August in answer to a question that he had been "immunized," leaving the impression he'd received a vaccine.

Rodgers was hit with a modest $14,650 fine for violating NFL Covid-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. The Packers said Saturday he would be eligible to return on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after 10 days away from the team.