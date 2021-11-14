UrduPoint.com

Steelers Quarterback Roethlisberger To Miss Game On Covid-19 Reserve List

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger to miss game on Covid-19 reserve list

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pittsburgh Steelers will seek a fifth straight NFL victory on Sunday without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Saturday that Roethlisberger was being placed on the list and would miss the game against the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers had been the only team that hadn't placed a player on the Covid-19 reserve list this season.

If Roethlisberger has been vaccinated, under league protocols he will be eligible to return after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

If he is not vaccinated he will be sidelined at least 10 days.

He becomes the second high-profile quarterback to miss a game this month because of coronavirus.

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19 after going unvaccinated and missed a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers' brush with Covid sparked controversy because the 37-year-old quarterback told reporters in August in answer to a question that he had been "immunized," leaving the impression he'd received a vaccine.

Rodgers was hit with a modest $14,650 fine for violating NFL Covid-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. The Packers said Saturday he would be eligible to return on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after 10 days away from the team.

Related Topics

Fine Kansas City Pittsburgh Seattle Detroit August Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

9 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

9 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.