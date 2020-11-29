UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steelers Rusher Has Covid-19 Ahead Of Ravens Matchup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Steelers rusher has Covid-19 ahead of Ravens matchup

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has tested positive for Covid-19, according to multiple reports Saturday, delivering another obstacle for the NFL's twice-delayed Baltimore-Pittsburgh contest now set for Tuesday.

Conner, a cancer survivor, awaits the results of a second test to confirm the result, according to ESPN and the NFL Network, which also reported that an unidentified Steelers coach also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Under NFL safety protocols, contact tracing will continue within the Steelers organization.

Pittsburgh is the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL at 10-0. The Steelers were to have played Baltimore on Thursday but a major Covid-19 outbreak on the Ravens roster forced postponement, first to Sunday and then to Tuesday.

Three other Steelers players were put on the Covid-19 reserve list Friday. Pittsburgh has not practiced since Wednesday.

The Ravens sent six more players onto the Covid-19 list on Saturday, having placed 18 there in all since Monday.

The moves come as the NFL announced it will close all team training facilities on Monday and Tuesday for in-person activities in response to rising Covid-19 rates across the United States.

The league hopes to contain the potential spread of the virus in the wake of the American Thanksgiving holiday last Thursday by restricting teams to virtual sessions until Wednesday.

The ban does not include teams with games to play on those days, so as of now the planned games between Seattle at Philadelphia on Monday and Pittsburgh and Baltimore on Tuesday remain scheduled.

Related Topics

Baltimore Pittsburgh Seattle Philadelphia United States Sunday Cancer All Coach

Recent Stories

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

8 hours ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equ ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

8 hours ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.