Steelers rusher has Covid-19 ahead of Ravens matchup

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has tested positive for Covid-19, according to multiple reports Saturday, delivering another obstacle for the NFL's twice-delayed Baltimore-Pittsburgh contest now set for Tuesday.

Conner, a cancer survivor, awaits the results of a second test to confirm the result, according to ESPN and the NFL Network, which also reported that an unidentified Steelers coach also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Under NFL safety protocols, contact tracing will continue within the Steelers organization.

Pittsburgh is the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL at 10-0. The Steelers were to have played Baltimore on Thursday but a major Covid-19 outbreak on the Ravens roster forced postponement, first to Sunday and then to Tuesday.

Three other Steelers players were put on the Covid-19 reserve list Friday. Pittsburgh has not practiced since Wednesday.

The Ravens sent six more players onto the Covid-19 list on Saturday, having placed 18 there in all since Monday.

The moves come as the NFL announced it will close all team training facilities on Monday and Tuesday for in-person activities in response to rising Covid-19 rates across the United States.

The league hopes to contain the potential spread of the virus in the wake of the American Thanksgiving holiday last Thursday by restricting teams to virtual sessions until Wednesday.

The ban does not include teams with games to play on those days, so as of now the planned games between Seattle at Philadelphia on Monday and Pittsburgh and Baltimore on Tuesday remain scheduled.