Steely resolve keeps east Ukraine doctor on call

Siversk, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Alla Trubacheva has lived in east Ukraine since she trained as a doctor more than four decades ago but is now having doubts that the battle-scarred industrial town of Siversk is still for her.

The hospital where she worked has been shelled to ruin by Russian forces.

One of her colleagues -- cut down by artillery -- lies buried outside. Staff and patients fled long ago.

It's when missiles shred trees and explode the cottages next to her own that she comes closest to calling it quits.

But something is holding her back.

"Well, people say they need me!" said Trubacheva, leaning back embarrassed, her wide smile betraying a peppering of gold teeth she is shy to expose.

"I'm the only one left, a family doctor, a jack of all trades." More than a year after the conflict with Russia started, Trubacheva is a lifeline to hold-out residents when its forces -- or even just everyday ailments -- turn on what's left of Siversk's population of 10,000.

The exodus of her patient list, the bombing of her workplace and a new triage network catering to injured troops all point to how the war has forced Ukraine to overhaul healthcare provision.

The ailing comes day and night to Trubacheva's small office, with a puppy-themed Calendar on the wall and plastic garden furniture for visitors to sit by the stove.

Mondays are the busiest.

"Headaches, sore throats, high blood pressure, stress, insomnia -- you've got it all," she told AFP.

She recounted how one patient last year -- one among around 200 that she keeps track of in a school exercise book -- was struggling with a blocked trachea.

"I don't want to congratulate myself too much, but if I hadn't been there, he would have died," she said, her hands folded on her lap.

"We always need medicine, and we need it even more during times of war." Blunt thumps of far-off shelling mingle with bird song in her garden. The tail of a missile -- sprinkled with spring blossoms -- sticks out from beneath a fruit tree.

That near miss last year underscores a wave of attacks by Russian forces that Kyiv says have killed at least 106 medical workers and destroyed or damaged more than 540 healthcare facilities.

One of those killed was Trubacheva's colleague -- the second to last doctor in Siversk. One of the hit facilities was her old hospital.

Several recently dug graves lie beneath the caved-in roof of the abandoned two-storey facility strewn with broken glass and chunks of brick.

The wind whips through its blown-out windows and carries the booms of nearby artillery fire -- Russian and Ukrainian -- through wards and operating rooms accumulating dust.