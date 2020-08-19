(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Future England women's coach Sarina Wiegman is "steely and a winner" who can deliver results, said Sue Campbell the Football Association's director of women's football on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old Dutchwoman, who in 2001 became the first footballer from her country to be capped 100 times, signed a four year contract and will replace Phil Neville after next year's postponed Olympic Games.

The former defender will be in charge when England hosts the 2022 Euros, the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the following Euros in 2025.

Wiegman was named officially on Monday and was the FA's preferred choice ahead of reportedly two-time World Cup winning former USA coach Jill Ellis.

"Sarina is a people person, she is a PE teacher and a coach and she is easy to talk to," said Campbell at a press conference.

"She is steely and a winner. She places enormous attention to detail whether she is planning a game or looking into player insight.

"We know she will provide honest feedback and she will be happy to take those tough decisions when they have to be made.

"Finally she has proved she can stand toe-to-toe with the best in the world, technically and tactically." Wiegman -- who guided the Dutch to the 2017 European Championship title and to last year's World Cup final -- said she had already been on quite a journey.

"I love my job and 10 years ago there was no opportunity for me to be a professional coach and look where I am right now," said Wiegman.

"With the Netherlands we have had a great journey so far and I am very happy I have been the coach of the Dutch national team and very happy we can play the Olympics.

"When I can work after that with the England team, that is a world-class team and a world-class situation I am in and I am very happy and honoured I can be a part of that and bring my experience and knowledge to the team."Neville coached England's women to fourth place at the 2019 Women's World Cup but the former Manchester United's star waned as their form slumped following that.

He announced in April he would be stepping down when his contract expires in July next year.