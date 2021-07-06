UrduPoint.com
Stellantis Keeps UK Plant To Produce Electric Vehicles

6th July 2021

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :European carmaker Stellantis on Tuesday said it was keeping its Vauxhall plant in northern England, which will become the group's first plant to produce a solely battery-electric vehicle.

It is pumping £100 million ($138 million, 117 million Euros) into the plant, with help from the UK government, Stellantis announced in a statement.

