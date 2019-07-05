UrduPoint.com
Step By Step, Africa Inches Toward 'historic' Free Trade Zone

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Step by step, Africa inches toward 'historic' free trade zone

Nairobi, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The African Union launches the "operational phase" this weekend of a long-awaited trade accord, but analysts say the continent faces an uphill task to transform the pact into reality.

The 55-nation AU, gathering for a summit in Niger, will give the formal push to a deal to phase out tariffs on trade from the Cape of Good Hope to Cairo.

By doing so, say supporters of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), business between African nations will boom.

The economy of Africa, with a GDP of $2.5 trillion today, will reach takeoff just as its 1.2 billion population doubles over the next three decades, they predict.

"It's a remarkable achievement, and one that can even be described as historic," AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said Thursday in the Niger capital Niamey.

Backers were given something to celebrate ahead of the summit: on Tuesday, Nigeria, the continent's largest and most populous economy, said it would sign after long holding back.

Talks on free trade began back in 2002, culminating in a deal that in late May crossed the threshold of ratification by at least 22 countries.

That tally is now 25 out of 55 AU members. Benin and Eritrea are the last countries yet to sign.

