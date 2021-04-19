Steppe fire in eastern Mongolia completely extinguished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A steppe fire in eastern Mongolian province of Sukhbaatar was completely extinguished early Monday morning, according to the provincial emergency management department.

The fire started in Dariganga soum (administrative subdivision) of the province before noon on Sunday, and spread to the territory of neighboring Erdenetsagaan soum which borders Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Hundreds of people, including firefighters, local residents and soldiers, fought to contain the fire.

Officials are now working to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage, said the department.