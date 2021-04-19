UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steppe Fire In Eastern Mongolia Completely Extinguished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Steppe fire in eastern Mongolia completely extinguished

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A steppe fire in eastern Mongolian province of Sukhbaatar was completely extinguished early Monday morning, according to the provincial emergency management department.

The fire started in Dariganga soum (administrative subdivision) of the province before noon on Sunday, and spread to the territory of neighboring Erdenetsagaan soum which borders Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Hundreds of people, including firefighters, local residents and soldiers, fought to contain the fire.

Officials are now working to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage, said the department.

Related Topics

Fire China Mongolia Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Press: COVID-19 in South Asia is everyone&#039 ..

30 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

9 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

9 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.