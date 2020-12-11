UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sterling Deepens Losses To Drop 1% On Johnson Remarks

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Sterling deepens losses to drop 1% on Johnson remarks

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The British pound extended losses on Friday to drop more than one percent against the Dollar after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a no-deal Brexit was "very, very likely".

At 1312 GMT, the pound slumped by 1.2 percent to hit $1.3135, the lowest level since mid November, while the euro rose by almost 1.0 percent to reach 92.20 pence -- its the highest since September.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dollar Euro Brexit September November

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

54 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

1 hour ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

1 hour ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 hours ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

2 hours ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.