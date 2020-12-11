Sterling deepens losses to drop 1% on Johnson remarks

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The British pound extended losses on Friday to drop more than one percent against the Dollar after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a no-deal Brexit was "very, very likely".

At 1312 GMT, the pound slumped by 1.2 percent to hit $1.3135, the lowest level since mid November, while the euro rose by almost 1.0 percent to reach 92.20 pence -- its the highest since September.