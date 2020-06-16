UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sterling Says 'now Is The Time' To Act Against Racism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:40 PM

Sterling says 'now is the time' to act against racism

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :England forward Raheem Sterling said on Tuesday that "now is the time to act" against racism.

Sterling has been speaking out amid the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd while in police custody in the United States.

The BLM protests have also led to renewed debate about the lack of black coaches and administrators within British sport.

Sterling said that black people are "tired" and want to see meaningful action.

"I feel like I speak for most black people, everyone is tired. With the protesting that is going on you see what is happening in America transferring to the UK," Manchester City star Sterling told Sky sports.

"A lot of people have been in silence and is using this opportunity as a moment to be one and try to get not just answers but changes to society.

"It is something that is coming up a lot more which is a good thing. I truly do believe that now is the time that we have to act. I am doing my bit behind the scenes."Sterling's latest comments came a day after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a government review into "all aspects of inequality" following a wave of anti-racism protests in Britain.

But David Lammy, justice spokesman for the main opposition Labour party said the review, one of several in recent years, was simply a device to delay meaningful action and appeared to have been "written on the back of a fag (cigarette) packet yesterday to assuage the Black Lives Matter protest".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Sports David George United Kingdom United States Turkish Lira All Government Manchester City Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

1 hour ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.