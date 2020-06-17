Sterling says 'now is the time' to act against racism

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :England forward Raheem Sterling said on Tuesday that "now is the time to act" against racism.

Sterling has been speaking out amid the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd while in police custody in the United States.

The BLM protests have also led to renewed debate about the lack of black coaches and administrators within British sport.

Sterling said that black people are "tired" and want to see meaningful action.

"I feel like I speak for most black people, everyone is tired. With the protesting that is going on you see what is happening in America transferring to the UK," Manchester City star Sterling told Sky sports.

"A lot of people have been in silence and is using this opportunity as a moment to be one and try to get not just answers but changes to society.

"It is something that is coming up a lot more which is a good thing. I truly do believe that now is the time that we have to act. I am doing my bit behind the scenes."Sterling's latest comments came a day after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a government review into "all aspects of inequality" following a wave of anti-racism protests in Britain.

But David Lammy, justice spokesman for the main opposition Labour party said the review, one of several in recent years, was simply a device to delay meaningful action and appeared to have been "written on the back of a fag (cigarette) packet yesterday to assuage the Black Lives Matter protest".