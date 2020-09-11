UrduPoint.com
Sterling Slides Further Against Euro, Dollar On Brexit Woes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The British pound lost more ground Thursday, ceding around one percent against the euro and Dollar on deepening disagreements with Brussels over Brexit.

Sterling's latest dive saw it touch a six-month low against the euro of 92.

31 pence after the European Commission warned the British government "has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK" and demanded it abandon efforts to overwrite the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

