Sterling Starts Champions League Final As Guardiola Goes On The Offensive

Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Porto, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made the bold call to drop both his recognised holding midfielders for Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling returns to the City starting line-up with Ilkay Gundogan forced into a deeper role in midfield in the absence of Fernandinho and Rodrigo.

Sterling has been left on the bench by Guardiola for all four quarter-final and semi-final ties as City have reached the final for the first time in their history.

But the England international's return at the expense of captain Fernandinho is the only change from the team that beat Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final second leg.

City's all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero also starts on the bench in his final game for the club.

Chelsea are boosted by the return of N'Golo Kante in midfield and Edouard Mendy's recovery from a rib injury that forced him off at half-time of last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Thomas Tuchel keeps faith with Timo Werner up front despite his wastefulness in front of goal during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz starts up front alongside his German international teammate Werner.

Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne (capt), Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Chelsea (3-4-1-2) Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta (capt), N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount; Timo Werner, Kai Havertz Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER) Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

