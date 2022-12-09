UrduPoint.com

Sterling 'will Be Involved' For England Against France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Sterling 'will be involved' for England against France

Al Wakrah, Qatar, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Raheem Sterling was back in training for England on Friday after returning to Qatar and "will be involved" in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final with France.

Sterling did not feature in the last-16 match against Senegal after returning to England following a robbery at his home.

The Chelsea forward flew out to Doha on Thursday and was back on the field at Al Wakrah sports Club with the other 24 members of England's squad.

"It's great that he's back with us, first and foremost. He wanted to train today," England manager Gareth Southgate told a pre-match press conference.

"He'll be involved tomorrow but what that looks like, we have to decide because we haven't seen him on the training pitch.

"It's really hard to tell what his level is, as he's not been with us, in terms of on the pitch, since Saturday.

"We'll have to assess that but really pleased he's back and of course he's an important player for us." Declan Rice, who had missed training due to illness on Wednesday, was involved in the session for the second straight day, easing concerns about his readiness to face Didier Deschamps side.

The other injury concern, back-up striker Callum Wilson, who has been nursing a slight muscle strain, took part in the session and showed no signs of injury.

Sterling is unlikely to feature in Southgate's starting line-up but he does give the manager an additional attacking option from the bench.

England featured Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka on the flanks with Harry Kane in his usual centre forward role against Senegal.

Southgate also has Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish as wide attacking options.

British media reports had said that Sterling's home was broken into by armed intruders while his family were in the property on Saturday night.

However, police later said that no-one was at home at the time of the burglary and no threats of violence were involved.

The police said the house's occupants were away on an 'international trip' and discovered on their return that a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen.

