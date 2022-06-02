Langebaan, South Africa, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Elon Musk knows how to dominate a news cycle, but for all the coverage of the world's richest man, the tech billionaire's early life in apartheid-era South Africa remains sketchy.

Amid Musk's roller-coaster pursuit of Twitter, his father Errol Musk told AFP in an interview that he had tried to raise his sons "as South African boys", instilling in them the same discipline he learnt in the military.

"I was a strict father. My word was the law. They learnt from me," the 76-year-old said.

He said that even as a pre-schooler, Elon had set his sights on becoming the wealthiest man alive, crediting that uber-macho "South African boy" upbringing with driving his ambition.

"It's part of the way we lived, the way I lived. We strove to be the best we could," he told AFP in an interview from his home in the quaint oceanside town of Langebaan, 120 kilometres (70 miles) from Cape Town.

"I strove to be the best in the type of business that I was in," the retired engineer and property developer said.

"It's sort of our make-up. So we sort of expect that." Musk was born in Pretoria on June 28, 1971, to Errol and Maye, a Canadian model and dietitian who grew up in South Africa.

He was the oldest of three children, closely followed in age by his brother Kimbal and sister Tosca.

He left South Africa at the height of apartheid to avoid the unpopular army draft.

After his parents' acrimonious divorce, Elon decided to live with his father -- taking an overnight train alone when he moved in.

"I go down to Johannesburg Station and there was this little Elon, beaming face, come up on the train by himself, nine years old," his father recalled.

Yet Elon has said on numerous occasions that he had an unhappy childhood.

As an adult, father and son suffered a major split when Errol had a child in 2017 with a stepdaughter four decades his junior.

"Elon thought that was not very good. From my point of view, I take life as it comes," the elder Musk said.

But he says their relationship has since improved.

"We care about each other," Errol said.