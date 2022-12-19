Steve Borthwick appointed England rugby coach - RFU

(@FahadShabbir)

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Steve Borthwick has been appointed as the new head coach of the England men's rugby team on a five-year contract, the Rugby Football Union announced Monday.

Former England captain Borthwick, previously in charge of Premiership champions Leicester, has replaced Eddie Jones just over nine months out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Veteran coach Jones was sacked nearly a fortnight ago after the Australian presided over England's worst year of results since 2008, managing only five wins from 12 games.