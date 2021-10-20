Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle by 'mutual consent' after takeover: club

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Steve Bruce has left his position as Newcastle manager by "mutual consent", the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

"Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent," said a club statement.

"He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League."