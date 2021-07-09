UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

STH Singing Contest Season 5 Submissions To Be Concluded On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

STH singing contest Season 5 submissions to be concluded on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The last date of Sarangi Talent Hunt(STH)singing contest season 5 submissions would conclude July 10 (Saturday) here.

According to the statement issued here,The platform invited emerging interested singers and citizens to be part of the journey by submitting a video showcasing vocal skills, for the chance to become Sarangi Star Season 5.it is a singing talent hunt platform which has discovered unique and wonderful voices from across the country so far.

Sarangi music initiative, launched in October 2017, was a part of local Hotel's Cultural Diplomacy Initiative which aimed to project and promote the cultural heritage of Pakistan by encouraging young talent and giving them an opportunity to become the nation's rising star.

Through engaging social media, the music competition has received tremendous response over the years from across the country and an incredible pool of talented singers and musicians has been identified and given opportunities to many.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Social Media Hotel Young July October 2017 From

Recent Stories

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

11 minutes ago

Effective communication can help promote democracy ..

11 minutes ago

69,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16 minutes ago

RSB Dubai grants ENGIE Solutions first accreditati ..

16 minutes ago

IGP briefs PM about couple’s harassment case in ..

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.