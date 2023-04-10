'Still hope' of finding survivors in French building collapse: mayor

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The mayor of the French port city of Marseille, Benoit Payan, said on Monday "there is still hope" of finding survivors after a building collapsed in a major explosion.

Two bodies have been found in the rubble of the building, which crumbled after a blast early Sunday morning, and six people are still missing.

"There is still hope, and as long as there is hope we will not stop," said Payan, at the scene of the disaster.