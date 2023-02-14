UrduPoint.com

Still Unknown If Unidentified Flying Objects Were Spying: W.House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Still unknown if unidentified flying objects were spying: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The United States does not know if unidentified objects shot down by American warplanes in recent days were spying, the White House said Monday.

"We don't know for sure whether they had a surveillance aspect to them, but we can't rule it out," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in a press conference.

The White House also said there is no sign of alien activity related to the unidentified objects, after a top US officer declined to rule it out.

"There is no indication of aliens... with these recent takedowns, (I) wanted to make sure that the American people knew that," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists.

The day before, General Glen VanHerck -- the head of the US Northern Command -- was asked during a briefing if aliens or extraterrestrials had been ruled out.

"I haven't ruled out anything. At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential threats unknown that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it," VanHerck said.

A US warplane shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon on February 4 and three unidentified objects were downed in subsequent days.

It is not clear whether the three unidentified objects -- shot down Friday over Alaska, Saturday over Canada and Sunday over Lake Huron -- have any connection to a much bigger white balloon that was downed over the Atlantic.

Related Topics

China Canada White House United States February Sunday Top

Recent Stories

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

53 minutes ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

54 minutes ago
 Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

2 hours ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

2 hours ago
 Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Un ..

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - Wh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.