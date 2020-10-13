Stir-crazy 'passengers' gobble up tickets to dine on parked Singapore jets

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Tarmac meals have become an unlikely hit for coronavirus-battered Singapore Airlines, with hundreds of "passengers" paying the equivalent of a budget ticket just to dine inside grounded A380 jumbos.

For a hefty sum of up to Sg$642 ($470), people with a hankering for airline food can have a meal on an A380, the world's biggest passenger jet.

With the aviation industry in deep crisis due to the pandemic, airlines have turned to alternative ways to raise cash, from offering "flights to nowhere" to tours of aircraft.

Singapore Airlines, which has cut thousands of jobs and grounded nearly all its planes this year, decided to try another route: offer travel-starved customers the opportunity to dine on one of two A380s turned into pop-up restaurants.

The chance to eat plane food proved surprisingly popular -- all 900 seats for lunch on October 24 and 25 sold out within half an hour of bookings opening on Monday, the Straits Times newspaper reported.