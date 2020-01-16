St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Paul Stirling smashed a career best 95 as Ireland made 208-7 in the first Twenty20 international against the West Indies at the National Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.

The burly Stirling carted six fours and eight sixes in his 47-ball innings for his seventh T20 half-century. He put on 154 for the first wicket with fellow opener Kevin O'Brien (48).

Ireland made 100 off just 6.3 overs and 150 in the 12th over before the West Indies bowlers applied the brakes after the openers fell within two runs of each other.

"At one stage we were on for a little more than we got, but it's still a good total," said 29-year-old Stirling.

"It's not going to be easy to chase, even though they've got a good batting line-up." All-rounder Dwayne Bravo, playing an international match for the first time since September 2016, was taken for 18 runs by Stirling in his first over.

But the veteran star recovered to finish with 2-28 off his four overs, clean bowling O'Brien.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh took 1-25, his sole victim being Stirling caught at deep-midwicket going for the big shot which would have brought him a century.