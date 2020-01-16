UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stirling's 95 Powers Ireland To 208-7 Against Windies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Stirling's 95 powers Ireland to 208-7 against Windies

St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Paul Stirling smashed a career best 95 as Ireland made 208-7 in the first Twenty20 international against the West Indies at the National Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.

The burly Stirling carted six fours and eight sixes in his 47-ball innings for his seventh T20 half-century. He put on 154 for the first wicket with fellow opener Kevin O'Brien (48).

Ireland made 100 off just 6.3 overs and 150 in the 12th over before the West Indies bowlers applied the brakes after the openers fell within two runs of each other.

"At one stage we were on for a little more than we got, but it's still a good total," said 29-year-old Stirling.

"It's not going to be easy to chase, even though they've got a good batting line-up." All-rounder Dwayne Bravo, playing an international match for the first time since September 2016, was taken for 18 runs by Stirling in his first over.

But the veteran star recovered to finish with 2-28 off his four overs, clean bowling O'Brien.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh took 1-25, his sole victim being Stirling caught at deep-midwicket going for the big shot which would have brought him a century.

Related Topics

Century T20 Ireland Grenada September 2016 Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

42 minutes ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

2 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

2 hours ago

Minister directs new research projects on South Pu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.