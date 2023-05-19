Stock markets mostly rally on US debt deal hope

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Global equities mainly rallied Friday as traders grew increasingly hopeful that US lawmakers will hammer out a deal to lift the debt ceiling and avert a confidence-shattering default.

Frankfurt, London, and Paris pushed higher around the halfway stage and after a largely buoyant Asian session, although Hong Kong and Shanghai slid on Chinese economic worries.

The Dollar declined and oil prices advanced.

"Investors continue to respond positively to the optimistic discussions surrounding the debt-ceiling issue in Washington, which have bolstered market sentiment towards equities," noted ActivTrades analyst Pierre Veyret.

- Key figures around 1050 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.

4 percent at 7,772.10 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 16,255.07 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 7,492.17 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,395.52 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 30,808.35 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 19,450.57 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,283.54 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 33,535.91 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0793 from $1.0770 on Thursday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2430 from $1.2409 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 138.27 Yen from 138.71 yen Euro/pound: UP at 86.86 pence from 86.80 penceBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.2 percent at $76.74 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $72.67 per barrel