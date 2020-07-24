UrduPoint.com
Stock Markets Retreat As US-China Tensions Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Stock markets retreat as US-China tensions rise

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Global equities took a beating Friday as China-US tensions intensified, while stalled stimulus talks in Washington fuelled fears for the economy, traders said.

Lingering worries about the impact on businesses of fresh coronavirus outbreaks helped trigger major profit-taking, overshadowing a batch of bright data in Europe.

"It's a sour end to the trading week," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

.

European indices were up to two percent lower at the close.

Stock markets were also still reeling from Thursday's report of a rise in new jobless claims in the US which prompted doubts about any ongoing economic rebound there, traders reported.

Hopes that the data would spur US lawmakers to push on with fresh stimulus measures were undermined by the inability of Republicans and the White House to agree on a $1.0 trillion stimulus proposal.

Haven asset gold meanwhile jumped within spitting distance of $1,900 for the first time since late 2011, boosted by economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve monetary easing that has weakened the Dollar.

Oil attempted to stage a rebound having tanked Thursday, but then investors lost heart, overwhelmed by demand worries, and pushed crude lower again.

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.4 percent at 6,123.77 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 2.0 percent at 12,838.06 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.5 percent at 4,956.43 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.8 percent at 3,310.89 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 26,519.43 Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 2.2 percent at 24,705.33 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 3.9 percent at 3,196.77 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1633 from $1.1596 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.82 Yen from 106.86 yen Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2786 from $1.2741 Euro/pound: DOWN at 90.97 pence from 91.02West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $40.97 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $43.15

