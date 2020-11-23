UrduPoint.com
Stock Markets Rise On Covid Vaccine Results

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Global equities rose Monday following mixed Covid vaccine results, while investors also digested gloomy economic data that could herald another virus-driven downturn, dealers said.

British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford announced that their jointly-developed vaccine has shown an average 70-percent effectiveness in trials involving 23,000 people.

The results ranged between 62 and 90 percent efficacy depending on the vaccine dosage.

The announcement comes after other trials of drugs developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna announced effectiveness above 90 percent.

Nearing midday in London, the capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent, while AstraZeneca's share price dipped 1.5 percent to £81.91.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt gained 0.6 percent and Paris won 0.4 percent.

The British pound rebounded on reports that Brussels and London were set to unveil a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal.

