Stock Markets Rise On Omicron Optimism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Stock markets rose on Tuesday as investors appeared confident that the Omicron coronavirus variant will not derail the global economic recovery.

Covid-19 cases have surged across the world, prompting governments to impose new measures to limit contagion while the travel industry faced thousands of flight cancellations.

Experts caution against too much optimism around early indications that Omicron causes less severe disease than previous strains, pointing out that it is spreading so fast it could still overwhelm health systems.

But investors seem to be reassured about its effects on the economy.

"The equity markets have been on the rise, buoyed by reports that Omicron is less severe than Delta (variant) and may not impact the US economy as much as feared," wrote OANDA market analyst Kenny Fisher.

Frankfurt's DAX index was up 0.6 percent in lunchtime trading while the Paris CAC 40 was 0.4 percent higher after hitting a new record earlier in the day. London was closed for a holiday.

