Stock markets slide on virus second wave fears

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :stock markets slid Monday on fears that a second wave of virus infections could spark fresh lockdowns and snuff out any economic recovery.

Oil prices also dived as more pressure on growth would ravage demand for energy.

"The main reason behind today's sell-off is concerns over a second wave of infections," said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at ThinkMarkets.

"For investors, it is all about the economic damage that a potential second wave could cause, rather than merely concerns over more cases and deaths." Going into lockdown again "would be catastrophic in terms of economic damage, with many economies limping following the first round of lockdowns," the analyst said.

Wall Street was down by 300 points by late morning in New York.

European markets ended the day in negative territory but were off early lows as the continent pressed ahead with easing its strict lockdowns.

Earlier in Asia, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai all tumbled following signs that the COVID-19 disease had returned to China with new cases reported in Beijing and after a resurgence in parts of the US.

"The numbers are still very low in the Chinese capital but the risks are high which may explain the apprehension we are seeing in the markets," said analyst Craig Erlam at trading firm OANDA.

More than a dozen US states, including Florida and Texas, reported their highest-ever daily case totals, while Rome and Tokyo have also seen fresh spikes.

AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes warned that new US infections could be an ominous sign for markets.

"Falling infection rates have provided investors the confidence that the lockdown approach was working, allowing equity investors to look forward to 2021 as impressive monetary and fiscal policy provide a post-pandemic bridge.

"However, rising new daily COVID-19 cases in two of the three most populous states in the US will test that resolve." Even counting their latest losses, global stock markets have soared up to 50 percent from their March troughs thanks to the lifting of stay-at-home orders and trillions of Dollars of stimulus by governments and central banks.

