UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Markets Sour On US Data, Trump's New Tariffs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Stock markets sour on US data, Trump's new tariffs

London, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :European and US stock markets swooned into the red Monday on downbeat US economic data and news of fresh US tariffs against Argentina and Brazil.

Asian markets had been cheered earlier in the day by a surprise jump in Chinese factory activity, but the party ended with a tweet by US President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted that owing to unfair policies by Brazil and Argentina, he would reinstate tariffs on steel and aluminium from those countries.

"It doesn't take a genius to guess how investors reacted," said analyst Connor Campbell at Spreadex.

"Reversing their early gains, the eurozone indices all sank into the red, joined by an irritated Dow Jones," he noted.

Trade-related concern was also stoked by China's Global Times newspaper, which said Beijing wanted all US tariffs rolled back as part of a mini deal, a move observers said Washington is unlikely to agree to.

On Saturday, China said its manufacturing sector expanded in November for the first time in seven months, providing a boost to investors looking for signs of optimism in the world's second biggest economy.

Another survey Monday of smaller firms also showed a better-than-expected pick-up in factory activity.

On oil markets, crude prices came back from sharp losses last week after Iraq said top producers might announce an output cut soon.

On foreign exchange markets, the euro rose against the Dollar after a survey revealed that the US manufacturing sector has contracted for a fourth straight month, which put more pressure on eurozone stocks because many companies would be hampered by the stronger single Currency.

- 'Very bitter trade pill' - Some analysts had already raised concerns about an article in the Communist Party-linked Global Times, which tweeted that the government wants levies imposed on China to be removed as the US talks continue. It also said leaders wanted tariffs lined up for December 15 to be taken off the table.

But OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "It is hard to see the US swallowing a very bitter trade pill like that; it would, in effect, remove all of the US's leverage in the far more difficult comprehensive trade negotiations to come." On oil markets, both main contracts rallied after Iraq said Sunday that OPEC and other major producers would consider slashing output by 400,000 barrels a day to support prices when they meet in Vienna this week.

- Key figures around 1645 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 percent at 7,285.94 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 2.1 percent at 12,964.68 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 2.0 percent at 5,786.74 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 2.1 percent at 3,626.66 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 23,529.50 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.4 percent at 26,444.72 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,875.81 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.8 percent at 27,824.35 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1089 from $1.1018 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2935 from $1.2925 Euro/pound: UP at 85.73 pence from 85.24 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.01 from 109.49 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $61.09 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.4 percent at $55.93 per barrel

Related Topics

World Exchange Dollar China Washington Iraq Oil Trump Vienna London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Argentina Brazil Euro November December Stocks Sunday Market All From Government Top Mini Dow Jones

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

46 minutes ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

46 minutes ago

Death Toll in Heavy Rains in Southern India Rises ..

54 seconds ago

Water supply to be suspended from Pipri Pumping St ..

56 seconds ago

10-year imprisonment in tax fraud case

58 seconds ago

White House Aide Says Phase One of US-China Trade ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.