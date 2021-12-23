UrduPoint.com

Stocks Advance As Holidays Near

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:10 AM

Stocks advance as holidays near

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :European and US stock markets rose Wednesday in low-volume, pre-holiday trading as reassuring US data helped investors put aside Omicron coronavirus concerns.

Most indices extended gains after their latest sell-off, with data showing that American consumers were even more confident about the economy in December despite the rise of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Markets had slumped Monday on concerns that government efforts to contain the latest wave of coronavirus would stifle the economy.

The British pound rose as traders digested official data showing a weaker-than-expected economic recovery and eyed a likely Covid-driven drop in the current fourth quarter.

The Dollar was mixed against the euro and Yen as an update revised higher US third-quarter economic growth to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent.

In commodities, the natural gas market dipped from Tuesday's record-breaking performance, but oil prices trod higher.

- Christmas hibernation - "Investors are preparing to go into hibernation for Christmas and will hope by this time next week we'll know a lot more about the trajectory of Omicron -- and the likelihood of further restrictions to contain it, and just how long those curbs will be in place," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

New cases of Omicron continued to soar, but market watchers are becoming more confident the health effects will be milder than with earlier strains.

"There's usually a big rally at the end of the year in stocks anyway," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services. "This year, people are feeling better that Omicron won't be as bad as Delta." The Conference Board's US consumer confidence index jumped nearly four points to 115.8 in December compared to the prior month. Concerns about inflation and Covid-19 lessened, although the report warned of continued "headwinds" from those issues in early 2022.

Consumers remain upbeat despite the numerous challenges, "setting the stage for continued growth in early 2022," said Lynn Franco, head of economic indicators at the Conference board which carries out the consumer sentiment survey.

Global equities had recovered Tuesday from a fierce Omicron-fueled sell-off but natural gas prices spiked to record peaks on winter demand and supply fears, fanning inflation woes.

Inflation has been a major preoccupation for consumers and policymakers in recent months, with central banks starting to withdraw stimulus and tighten monetary policy to combat soaring prices.

Higher interest rates slow economic activity, and with the emergence of the Omicron threat the year-and-a-half-long rally across markets has petered out in recent weeks.

But stock markets often see around the holidays a so-called Santa rally, as with most traders absent, those trying to buy shares push up prices.

- Key figures around 2100 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 35,753.89 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 1.0 percent at 4,696.56 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.2 percent at 15,521.89 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,341.66 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.9 percent at 15,593.47 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 7,051.67 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.0 percent at 4,241.27 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 28,562.21 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.6 percent at 23,102.33 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,622.62 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1333 from $1.1285 late on Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3356 from $1.3262 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.80 pence from 85.09 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 114.11 from 114.10 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.80.7 percent at $75.29 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 2.3 percent at $72.76 per barrel.

Related Topics

Dollar Christmas Holidays Oil London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Buy New York Euro December Stocks Gas Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

59 minutes ago
 Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

9 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

9 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

9 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

9 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.