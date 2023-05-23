UrduPoint.com

Stocks Diverge Ahead Of Key US Debt Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Stock markets diverged on Monday as key US debt talks between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders were set to resume with both sides still apart but confident a deal could be reached to avert a catastrophic default.

After returning from the G7 summit in Japan, Biden will meet Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House, with a warning that the government could run out of cash as soon as June.

Wall Street had a mixed day, with the Dow finishing lower and the Nasdaq advancing.

"The stock market is certainly attentive to the situation, but it does not appear to be overly anxious about the debt ceiling not being raised," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"That could change the closer we get to June without a deal, yet the futures trade this morning isn't the picture of heightened angst," he added.

In Europe, London edged higher while Paris and Frankfurt eased. The German index on Friday closed at a record high, with markets recovering slightly in recent weeks on easing recession fears.

Biden insisted Sunday he would not give in to demands for spending cuts, saying they were "frankly unacceptable." "It's time for the other side to move from their extreme positions," he said.

McCarthy said his position remained unchanged, tweeting: "Washington cannot continue to spend money we do not have at the expense of children and grandchildren." However, after speaking to Biden, he told reporters: "I believe it was a productive phone call." Still, the stalled talks caused last week's rally in US stocks to stumble Friday.

"The general sense is that a solution will be found... but markets will remain highly sensitive," noted Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said while markets remain confident a deal will be found in time, there is also acknowledgement that the contours of the deal remain to be agreed.

"The most likely is a deal that extends the debt limit to early 2025 and spending caps," he said.

Asia stocks fared better Monday, though markets fluctuated as investors awaited solid signs of a compromise out of Washington.

Hong Kong and Shanghai rallied, with Tokyo hitting a new 33-year high.

Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Taipei, Jakarta and Bangkok were also up, though there were losses in Sydney, Manila and Wellington.

On the corporate front, Facebook owner Meta has been fined a record 1.2 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) for transferring EU user data to the United States in breach of a previous court ruling, Ireland's regulator announced Monday.

Meta said ahead of Wall Street reopening that it would appeal the decision.

Meta's shares finished up 1.1 percent.

JetBlue dropped 2.1 percent and American Airlines lost 3.0 percent after a Federal judge ruled Friday that the companies' alliance for service in the Northeastern region must end due to competition concerns.

Oil prices advanced, pulled back, and then bounced higher.

"Uncertainty over the resilience of Chinese demand, along with a stronger US Dollar is acting as a modest headwind in the short term," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

- Key figures around 2030 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 33,286.58 (close) New York - S&P 500: FLAT at 4,192.63 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.5 percent at 12,720.78 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,770.99 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.3 percent at 16,223.99 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,478.16 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,385.63 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 31,086.82 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.2 percent at 19,678.17 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,296.47 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0815 from $1.0805 on Friday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2435 from $1.2445 Dollar/yen: UP at 138.57 Yen from 137.98 yen Euro/pound: UP at 86.95 pence from 86.82 penceWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $71.99 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $75.99 per barrel

Related Topics

Mumbai Dollar Europe China Washington Facebook White House German Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Taipei Bangkok Alliance Lead New York Ireland Japan United States Euro Money June Stocks Sunday Market From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

1 hour ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

2 hours ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

3 hours ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.