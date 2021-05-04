UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Diverge, Oil Prices Rally Awaiting US Jobs Data

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Stocks diverge, oil prices rally awaiting US jobs data

London, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Equity markets traded mixed Tuesday, as oil prices rallied and the Dollar firmed looking ahead to key US jobs data later in the week.

There were few catalysts to drive business on Asian and European stock markets, with Tokyo and mainland China's bourses closed for holidays and London reopening after a long weekend break in the UK.

Traders are awaiting the release Friday of US jobs data for April, with some observers suggesting around one million positions created.

Despite the mixed showing, "the world remains almost perfect for equities", said Chris Iggo at AXA Investment Managers.

Amid economic recovery, rising earnings and rich valuations, "no one is taking the punch bowl away for now", he added.

Still, with equities sitting around record or multi-year highs after a more than year-long rally, there is a feeling that they are in store for a small correction soon, before resuming their upward march.

In Asia, Hong Kong rose a day after data showed the financial hub had finally escaped recession following seven quarters of contraction caused by the pandemic and the 2019 democracy protests.

In Europe, London and Paris rose nearing the half-way stage but Frankfurt slipped.

Oil prices extended Monday's rally with traders hopeful for a resumption of travel in Europe as leaders look at easing restrictions on foreign tourists as early as next month.

Along with the rollout of jabs, that was helping offset concerns about the frightening coronavirus surge in India that has crippled the country's health system and led to calls for strict lockdowns.

Pfizer sharply increased its projections for 2021 revenues and profits on Tuesday, citing much higher sales from its Covid-19 vaccine sales.

The drugmaker now estimates 2021 revenues of $26 billion from the vaccine, up from $15 billion previously.

Elsewhere on the corporate front, energy giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday posted a 30-percent jump in first quarter profits, beating forecasts in a sign of recovery from last year's oil market crash fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 7,021.84 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.2 percent at 15,210.06 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 6,350.85 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,009.65 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 28,557.14 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 34,113.23 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.2012 from $1.2066 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3881 from $1.3907 Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.53 pence from 86.71 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 109.42 Yen from 109.07 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 2.1 percent at $68.98 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 2.0 percent at $65.78 per barrel

Related Topics

India World Business Dollar Europe China Democracy Holidays Oil Saudi London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York United Kingdom Hub Euro March April 2019 Market From Asia Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 minute ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

1 minute ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

16 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

26 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

32 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.