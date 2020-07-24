Stocks hit by jobs data, stimulus worries, China-US tensions

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Asian equities sank Friday, dragged by a worse-than-forecast US jobless claims report that fanned fears about the economic recovery, while the mood was also being darkened by China-US tensions, stalled stimulus talks in Washington and a surge in virus cases.

The losses come at the end of another tough week for markets, which have shown signs of stuttering after a months-long rally from their March trough, with Washington and Beijing butting heads again.

And they looked set to finish with more losses following a sharp drop on Wall Street that came in response to news that 1.4 million Americans applied for jobless benefits last week, the first week-on-week rise since the start of the crisis.

The increase came as several states around the country were forced to reimpose containment measures soon after reopening from lockdown, forcing some to close restaurants and other businesseskey to the economy.