UrduPoint.com

Stocks Mostly Slide On Strong Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Stocks mostly slide on strong dollar

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Asian and European equities mostly slid Thursday after overnight Wall Street losses, while the Dollar jumped as surging inflation, interest rate hikes and recession fears returned to the fore.

London stocks also dipped and the pound ducked under $1.

12, as British Prime Minister Liz Truss's government teetered on the brink of collapse after the resignation of home secretary Suella Braverman.

The haven dollar meanwhile soared above 150 Yen for the first time since 1990, stoking speculation that Japanese authorities could intervene again to support the battered Currency.

The greenback also rallied to a record high at 7.2790 against the offshore Yuan, with the US unit boosted by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dollar Stocks Government Asia

Recent Stories

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

41 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

46 minutes ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

1 hour ago
 PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitig ..

PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitigate sufferings of flood-affect ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.