Stocks mostly slide on strong dollar

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Asian and European equities mostly slid Thursday after overnight Wall Street losses, while the Dollar jumped as surging inflation, interest rate hikes and recession fears returned to the fore.

London stocks also dipped and the pound ducked under $1.

12, as British Prime Minister Liz Truss's government teetered on the brink of collapse after the resignation of home secretary Suella Braverman.

The haven dollar meanwhile soared above 150 Yen for the first time since 1990, stoking speculation that Japanese authorities could intervene again to support the battered Currency.

The greenback also rallied to a record high at 7.2790 against the offshore Yuan, with the US unit boosted by the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.