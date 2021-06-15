Stocks mostly up as traders look to Fed

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose Tuesday following a mixed showing in Asia as traders looked ahead to the start of the Federal Reserve's key interest-rate meeting.

With inflation surging as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns, markets are betting that central banks will raise interest rates sooner than expected, which in turn could hamper economic recovery according to analysts.

Against this backdrop, the Fed's two-day meeting -- and boss Jerome Powell's comments following Wednesday's conclusion -- are firmly in the spotlight.

Several observers have warned that the Fed's pledge to avoid tightening rates until US unemployment is tamed and inflation is running persistently hot could backfire if the economy overheats, which could force it to tighten borrowing costs at a sharper pace.

"We're in a tug-of-war between the understanding that we're having great economic growth and great earnings growth juxtaposed with the fact that we need to get our head wrapped around what inflation looks like," said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both clocked record highs Monday on Wall Street, despite countries battling to overcome the virus and more transmissible variants, which are either forcing them to delay reopenings or reimpose fresh containment measures.

On Tuesday, bitcoin held around $40,000 after Elon Musk said that Tesla would start accepting the unit again once it is mined more ecologically.

It has won a boost also from top hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, who endorsed it as a good hedge against inflation.

However, Marc Odo of Swan Global Investments said: "These days, bitcoin's market pivots on what Elon Musk tweets -- for me, that's not a great indicator. It's like some billionaire's whim.

"I don't think there's anything fundamentally moving bitcoin one way or the other, other than rumours and tweets. That's not an asset class I want to be involved with."