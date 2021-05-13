Stocks plunge as surging US inflation fans recovery fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Stock markets slumped Thursday on worries that soaring US inflation could trigger interest rate rises sooner than expected, in turn harming global economic recovery.

Focus was also on bitcoin, which resumed sharp falls after Tesla's Elon Musk stopped allowing people to pay for its electric cars with the cryptocurrency.

After Tokyo's main stocks index closed down 2.5 percent, Europe followed suit with London down 2.0 percent in midday trading.

Wall Street had already slumped by a similar amount Wednesday following the US inflation number, while oil prices were also down sharply.

The Dollar held Wednesday's healthy gains on bets that US borrowing costs could rise faster than anticipated.

Stock markets were already awash with red this week owing to growing fears that the blockbuster global economic recovery and vast stimulus measures will see cashed-up shoppers go on a pent-up spending spree that will strain supplies and push up costs.

And those concerns were given oxygen Wednesday by figures showing US consumer inflation spiked at 4.2 percent in April, far higher than estimates and the highest since 2008 just before the global financial crisis kicked in.

The advance was driven by a rally in commodities prices such as widely-used copper, iron and lumber, which are sitting at record or multi-year highs.